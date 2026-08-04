Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Attorney Zola Majavu declines to testify in Mapisa-Nqakula trial

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in Parliament.
  • Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in Parliament.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Zara Groenewald

Prominent attorney Zola Majavu has refused to testify in the corruption trial of former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Majavu, who had previously consulted state-key witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu after being recommended by Mapisa-Nqakula, says he would be limited in testifying due to attorney-client privileges.

Before his testimony could begin, Majavu argued that he had expressed his limitations to the prosecution team when he was first approached but was encouraged to give testimony on certain matters.

Ultimately, after some deliberation, Majavu informed the court that he was not comfortable giving testimony due to certain privileges; he was excused from proceedings.

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News