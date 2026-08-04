Attorney Zola Majavu declines to testify in Mapisa-Nqakula trial

Prominent attorney Zola Majavu has refused to testify in the corruption trial of former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Majavu, who had previously consulted state-key witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu after being recommended by Mapisa-Nqakula, says he would be limited in testifying due to attorney-client privileges.

Before his testimony could begin, Majavu argued that he had expressed his limitations to the prosecution team when he was first approached but was encouraged to give testimony on certain matters.

Ultimately, after some deliberation, Majavu informed the court that he was not comfortable giving testimony due to certain privileges; he was excused from proceedings.