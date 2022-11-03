Gauteng-based attorney, Zintle Nkuhlu, has told the High Court in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape that her ex-boyfriend, Phumlani Mkolo, deposited R350 000 in her bank account.

Mkolo, who is the former African National Congress Amatole Regional Chairperson, is one of the accused in the Mandela fraud case.

The money is alleged to be linked to the R10 million that was allegedly siphoned from Buffalo City Municipality.

This allegedly happened during preparations for the memorial and funeral services of former President Nelson Mandela in 2013.

Nkuhlu testified that she used R200 000 as a deposit for a luxury vehicle in January 2014.

Nkuhlu says that Mkolo paid R10 000 after she was arrested in relation to the funds.

“I had said that at some point I want to tell my side of the story because I felt that I had nothing to do with this and all I received was a gift and it was unfair for me to be accused on (of) something that I had no knowledge of, but the trial had postponements until the charges were provisionally withdrawn.”

The defence in the case has since accused the state of not being ready for the trial.

The defence team says the disclosure of evidence should have happened before the trial had commenced and that the timing of the disclosure puts them in a difficult position to prepare and challenge the evidence.

