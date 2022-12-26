The Atteridgeville 13th Annual Cooler Boxing Day Music Festival is back in full swing after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scores of small businesses and artists took advantage of this annual event that got underway on Monday afternoon and runs until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The event is a joint venture with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

The joint venture with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, has according to the organisers created about 300 temporary jobs for locals, with food, catering and ushering for guests being the main tasks.

Fulufhelo Mudau, a mother of four, had employed eight youths to assist her with cooking at the stadium where the event took place.

“I have children in a private school. I managed to pay for their school fees. And I’ve been cooking at this event for the five years.”

Patrons, mostly youths, brought their loaded cooler boxes, camp chairs, gazebos and valid tickets to access the event venue. Some were there to chill with friends while others came to watch their favorite artists perform.

“It’s my first cooler box as well. That’s why I feel it’s gonna be the event of the year thus far. The gentleman next to me invited me. So it’s an honour,” say one of the people who attended the event.

“We are here to see our favorite artist,” says another.

Over 10 000 patrons attended this spectacular Cooler Boxing Day event.

One of the organizers Tebatso Kiewiet says, “It’s a music festival and about 10 000 people (have attended). So basically, lots of artists performing; Scorpion King, Casper Nyovest, Thato Soul, 25K, Plenty Tos, Secure and we have a general bar and yeah.”

He’s over the moon that COVID-19 has declined, allowing the event to take place without any strict conditions, except the security.

