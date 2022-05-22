Attendees have expressed their commitment to eradicating child labour at the conclusion of the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour, held in Durban.

They have adopted the Durban Call to Action document which calls for decent work to be made a reality for adults and the elimination of child labour, especially in the agricultural sector.

Employment and Labour Department Director-General Thobile Lamati says the conference was emphatic on the right of children to education and social protection.

“The Durban Call to Action is asking for scaled-up action to ensure that the decent work deficit, which contributes to child labour. The situation is improved because we know that if those that are working are not paid decent and are not treated well then that exacerbates poverty, then parents will be tempted to send their children to go out and work,” says Lamati.

Conference calls for action to end child labour: Thobile Lamati