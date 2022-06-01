Former president Jacob Zuma says attempts to get him back in prison are doomed to fail due to the misinterpretation of the law.

Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services have managed to file their heads of argument on time in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

They are appealing the North Gauteng High Court judgment which ordered that his release on medical parole was unlawful and irrational.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court, after he breached its earlier order to abide by the State Capture Commission’s summons to appear before it.

In the papers before the SCA, Zuma says the respondents, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) have deliberately approached the matter on an incorrect argument.

Legal analyst Lebohang Mokhele has weighed in.

“From the ruling that has been made by the High Court, I do not see him succeeding with the appeal. I think the High Court only granted him the leave to appeal just for them to bring certainty and finality to the matter. Because you will also remember that one of the reasons given by the former Commissioner Mr [Arthur] Fraser, he said that he gave Mr Zuma medical parole so as to avoid the unrest that was happening in Durban.”

Discussion on former President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole being found unlawful with Modidima Mannya:

