Attempted murder case against Cat Matlala and four others postponed

The attempted murder trial against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others has been postponed to the 2nd of November at the High Court in Johannesburg. Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The alleged assassination attempts occurred between August 2022 and January 2024.

Judge Cassim Moosa ordered the postponement following an agreement between the defense teams and the state.

“In the circumstances ladies and gentlemen, by agreement by the parties, having due regard that Professor Saayman is not available for three weeks in October and will only be available at the end of October, your matter is postponed to the High court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Johannesburg, sitting at the High Court Johannesburg 4F, to Monday the 2nd day of November 2026.”