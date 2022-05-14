Desmond Tutu Trust says the scenes of members of the Israeli security forces attacking pall-bearers at the funeral of slain Aljazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem on Friday, were a chillingly reminiscent of the brutality meted at the funerals of anti-apartheid activists in South Africa during the struggle years.

It says acts of provocation are not good for Palestinians nor Israelis.

Shireen was reportedly shot and killed by Israeli forces while covering an expected raid by the military on Wednesday.

Desmond Tutu Trust says Shireen was not a terrorist but an American citizen and journalist one of the few who had the courage to cover events from a Palestinian perspective.

It also says members of the Israeli security forces were evidently responsible for her murder and further inflaming the situation by attacking her funeral cortege was like seeking to extinguish righteous flames with a can of petrol.

Shireen Abu Akleh laid to rest: Palestinian journalist Akram Natsheh