The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it will submit its request on Tuesday, in compliance with the National Assembly’s requirements, for Parliamentary action to be initiated against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It follows the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s rejection of a request by the United Democratic Movement and the ATM to institute action against Ramaphosa amid allegations of corruption on his Phala-Phala farm in Limpopo.

Earlier this month, former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser opened criminal charges against President Ramaphosa at the Rosebank Police Station.

The Speaker says the requests were not accompanied by substantive motions, as required by the rules of the Assembly.

ATM leader and Member of Parliament Vuyo Zungula says, “We are not viewing that as a rejection. We are viewing it as the Speaker saying that we need to submit the request in this particular format with a substantive motion. By midday today, we will send it in the format and structure that she wants, so she can process it.”

“For her, our request to be agreed on, needs to be done by Parliament in a particular format. That is why her letter was advising us that this is the format we need to follow,” explains Zungula.

The audio below is the full interview:

‘Jumping the gun’

African National Congress member David Mahlobo says President Ramaphosa has not been criminally charged on the robbery allegations therefore those calling for him to step aside are jumping the gun.

Mahlobo was speaking during the ANC’s media dialogue on its discussion policy documents.

“The matter of his excellency comrade President has been ventilated. One of the things we should respect is that the President has confirmed [that] the matter is under investigation.”

“We must be able to correct those who are National Executive Committee of the ANC to say the President is facing criminal charges. An inquiry has been opened, the President has not been charged and the President is on record, the ANC is on record, nobody amongst all of us as the leaders of the ANC is above the law.”

President Ramaphosa vows to step aside if he is criminally charged: