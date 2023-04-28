The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it’s studying the judgment delivered by the High Court in Cape Town in the matter between the party and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This after a full bench of the High Court dismissed the ATM’s application in the secret ballot matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party wanted the court to review and set aside Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision to reject its request for voting to be conducted through a secret ballot during a Motion of No Confidence debate on Ramaphosa.

The court ruled that the Constitution allows the Assembly to conduct its business in an open manner. It also found no evidence to support the ATM’s claim that the Speaker had acted in bad faith when she declined a request for MPs to vote by secret ballot.

Judgment below:

The ATM had also brought a second application, challenging the decision by the Speaker to allow an open voting process during the debate on of Section 89 Independent Panel report into the theft of large sum of US Dollars at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm more than three years ago.

The debate was held on the 13 December last year. The ATM had filed an urgent court application to challenge the open voting system that was used, and Mapisa-Nqakula’s refusal to accede to the request of some opposition parties to allow the use of a secret ballot during the Phala Phala debate.

ATM Leader Vuyo Zungula says they will decide whether to challenge the High Court outcome.

” As the ATM we have received the judgment, we are still studying it. Our lawyers are also still studying it. We are going to get a briefing from the lawyers tomorrow and then we are going to make a determination as to the way forward.”