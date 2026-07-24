ATM says Ramaphosa impeachment ruling undermines Parliament

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says the judgment of the Western Cape High Court is unprecedented because it places the work of Parliament at risk.

The court granted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application to interdict the Impeachment Committee.

Ramaphosa sought the interdict, pending his review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel report that found he may have a case to answer for the Phala Phala theft.

The committee was established following a ruling of the Constitutional Court in May, directing that it should investigate whether Ramaphosa should be removed from office.

ATM MP, Vuyo Zungula who initiated the impeachment process in Parliament, explains his views on the matter.

“It’s unprecedented, you know, it places Parliament and our democratic institutions at a very, very difficult position because what it effectively means is each and every president that is held accountable via the Section 89 process can easily go to court and want to stop Parliament from doing what Parliament constitutionally is obligated to do. The other issue here is that this was not about setting or clearing a wrong report, it was about a delay.”

VIDEO | ATM MP Vuyo Zungula says they will study the judgment: