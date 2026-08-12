ATM questions ConCourt ruling in Ramaphosa’s interdict matter

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has expressed its disappointment with the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of its application for leave to appeal the interdict granted to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the Western Cape High Court.

Last month, the court halted the Parliament Impeachment Committee’s public hearings pending Ramaphosa’s application to review the Section 89 Independent Panel report that found that the president has a prima facie case to answer relating to the Phala Phala matter.

The review application is scheduled to be heard in September.

The ATM, Economic Freedom Fighters , uMkhonto weSizwe Party as well as the Impeachment Committee appealed directly to the Constitutional Court.

“It’s a disappointing and questionable order from the ConCourt. We’ve not been able to have an engagement with our legal advisors as yet. We are due to have a conversation later on this evening because this is largely a legal matter and a political matter but it is the law that must guide. That is why, even by us going to the ConCourt, it was based on the legal counsel that we received from reputable legal advisors and we’re going to do exactly that even in this particular case,” says ATM Parliament Leader, Vuyo Zungula.

VIDEO | ATM’s grounds for taking the matter to the ConCourt:

-Reporting by Kholofelo Teffo