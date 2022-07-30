African Transformation Movement (ATM) Leader Vuyo Zungula, who attended the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 9th-anniversary festivities, called on political parties to unite in their bid to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

Zungula says the ATM believes the President should not serve in the position following the Phala Phala scandal.

Earlier this year, former head of State Security Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa after he allegedly concealed the theft of millions of US dollars from his game farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Zungula addressed EFF supporters in Mangaung, saying the most important thing to do immediately is to unite as the country does not have a president.

“South Africa does not have a President; it has an impostor so that is why we need to develop a programme of action to remove this impostor from the Union Buildings. South Africa deserves a President that will lead, not an impostor, a servant of the CIA. We know that this person was caught having tons of US dollars under his mattress and the FBI did not investigate that,” Zungu adds.

Ramaphosa appeared before the ANC’s Integrity Commission earlier this week over the matter.

Rooting out corruption

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will not shy away from rooting out corruption in all spheres of government.

The party has reiterated that economic freedom is the way to go in alleviating poverty.

EFF’s President Julius Malema addressing members attending the party’s 9th anniversary

Supporters of the EFF say the issue of high unemployment and poor service delivery has crippled the country.

Business owners also took advantage of the celebration to share their sentiments and concerns.

“We are from Odendaalsrus in Free State, our challenge is poor infrastructure in our area. We also have lots of mines in the area but the rate of unemployment among the youth is still high. We want our leader to ensure that he help vote out the ruling party. So for me to be able to survive I decided to sell food. Whenever there are rallies I go, even in Durban we go to sell food. Right now there’s shelters inside where there were supposed to allow us to go sell. I think we also deserve a space inside to sell our things,” says the business owner.