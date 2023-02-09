The president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula has been ordered to leave the National Assembly for interrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

[WATCH] President @ZungulaVuyo clarifies that the Speaker is in violation of various rules of Parliament, including the failure of giving a warning to MP’s prior giving an instruction for them to be kicked out. #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/UOkJZ1iQo8 — African Transformation Movement (@ATMovement_SA) February 9, 2023

This followed initial disruptions by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, at the opening of the address as expected.

The EFF had vowed not to allow Ramaphosa to deliver his speech.

Zungula says President Ramaphosa does not have the capacity to lead the country, adding that he is not hopeful that anything will bring solutions to the country’s challenges.

Zungula: Speaker you are violating … Rule 66.

Speaker: Please take a seat honourable Zungula!

Zungula: You’re interrupting me. I’m not done Speaker, I’m an MP.

Speaker: Honourable Zungula I have called you out thrice now. I request you Zungula to leave the house …”

♦️Must Watch♦️ CIC @Julius_S_Malema engaging with members of the media outside Parliament Where have you ever seen the media being prevented from speaking to members of Parliament? Only under dictatorship to South Africans being denied an opportunity to see what’s happening pic.twitter.com/8qaBurdjSC — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 9, 2023

EFF condemns ‘violence, barbaric behaviour’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed the use of police to remove his party’s MPs from the Chamber. They were forcibly removed after Malema rose on various points of order.

Malema criticized the State’s three branches, accusing them of dictatorship.

“Parliament has degenerated, the Executive has degenerated, the judiciary has degenerated in the protection of one man. One kind of dictatorship. Our country has turned against its own constitution. Police responsibility is outside Parliament. It’s not inside Parliament. Inside Parliament, the protection services get paid to protect the members of Parliament. But what we saw today, the Presidential protection team, the counter-assault team on the stage right inside Parliament.”