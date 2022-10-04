The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is calling on Deputy Minster Zizi Kodwa to intervene in the vetting challenges experienced by the State Security Agency (SSA).

This comes as the Sub-Committee of Parliament’s Communications Committee has delayed its deliberations on the 34 candidates who were interviewed for the SABC Board vacancies.

The major delay is caused by SSA’s dysfunctional vetting system. The outgoing SABC Board only has eleven days before its term ends on the 15th of next month.

ATM National Spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe says the situation is worrying.

“On this issue of vetting of SABC board members which has not been done to date because they claim their voting system is not working, is worrying. And it should worry any other citizen if we have so many state security challenges in the country.”

He has called on Kodwa to intervene.

“We are about to have many critical posts in government not filled because of the delay in the vetting system. We call upon the Minister in the Presidency and the Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa responsible for state security in the office of the president to really take these matters seriously or quit their job. It is worrying that we’ll have an interim board or interim structures in critical organs of state because of the state security agencies in this country which continue to give us such poor work.”

