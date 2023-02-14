The Western Cape High Court continues to hear arguments in an application brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the decision by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to disallow the secret ballot when MPs vote, reviewed and set aside.

The ATM is challenging Mapisa- Nqakula’s refusal to allow a secret ballot when MPs voted on the Section 189 Independent Report on the Phala Phala saga in December 2022.

The ATM counsel Anton Katz and the Speaker’s counsel Advocate Steven Budlender squared off in court over whether the Speaker’s decision was justified.

Day 2 of ATM’s review application against Speaker

JUST IN⚠️ THE ATM WILL BE IN THE WC HC TOMORROW 13th and 14th Feb, 2023 AT 09H30, TO REVIEW AND SET ASIDE THE IRRATIONAL DECISION OF THE SPEAKER TO SHIELD RAMAPHOSA BY DENYING A SECRET BALLOT IN BOTH THE IMPEACHMENT CASE AND PREVIOUS NO CONFIDENCE MOTION. pic.twitter.com/r6vNvWDAKk — African Transformation Movement (@ATMovement_SA) February 12, 2023