Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says fans who chant racist insults should be banned for life, in light of multiple incidents of racism against players in the top flight this season, including repeated abuse directed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr.

Brazil forward Vinicius has been subjected to racial abuse by opposing supporters on a number of occasions this season, with the latest incident taking place during Real’s 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.

“The first time a person does that in a stadium he should be banned for life, It’s unacceptable and inexplicable. It should never have a place in football. I think it should be a reason to expel them.” Morata said

The league has now filed eight complaints for racist chanting or insults against Vinicius.

Three complaints have been dismissed and another three are still being processed, including one when a mannequin wearing Vinicius’ No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real’s training ground before last month’s derby against Atletico.