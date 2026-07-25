Atletico Madrid sign South Korea midfielder Lee Kang-in from PSG

South Korea midfielder Lee Kang-in has joined Atletico Madrid on a contract running until June 2031 following his departure from French side Paris St Germain(PSG).

The 25-year-old joins the Spanish side in a deal reported to be worth up to 40 million euros (R765 million).

Lee returns to Spain after three seasons with PSG, where he made 124 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists.

Before moving to France in 2023, he played for Spanish clubs Valencia and Mallorca. During his time in Paris, Lee won two Champions League titles, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and two French Super Cups.

Lee made his South Korea debut in 2019 and has earned 50 caps for his country.

He represented South Korea at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.