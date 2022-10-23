One person has been killed following a shooting during an ANC branch meeting in Kanyamazane outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

It is alleged that the incident happened after a confrontation between the police and a group of people who were attempting to forcefully enter into the venue where the meeting was held.

ANC Secretary in Mpumalanga, Muzi Chirwa says police were deployed to the venue for security purposes because the branch could not successfully hold meetings in the past due to disruptions. Chirwa says the meeting continued after the shooting.

“But today the branch had planned to bring the saps on board to assist at the gate entrance. Then the way people who were brought from other areas whom I will not mention who came in there and they had a confrontation with the police. We regretted the shooting of any other person and the killing regardless of who does it. But we discourage members from flowing from others branches to other branches. So we must stick to one-branch-one ward principle,” said Chiwa.

