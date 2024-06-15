At least one initiate dead in Eastern Cape winter initiation season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least one initiate has been confirmed to have died in the Eastern Cape since the start of the winter initiation season.

The death was recorded in the Buffalo City Metro.

The local Initiation Committee has paid the family of the deceased to initiate a visit.

Spokesperson for the Metro, Samkelo Ngwenya says they are concerned about the rising numbers of illegal circumcisions in the Metro.

“The Metro has noted with concern that in the Mzamomhle area, there are currently 24 initiates and 92% of them do not have the documents that permit them to be initiated. We are calling on the community not to allow boys who are not accompanied by their parents to initiation schools. We are calling on the community to monitor the state of mind of the children who are going to the bush.”

Initiation Season | Abducted Limpopo boy, found in Gauteng initiation school