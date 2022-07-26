At least five people were killed and around 50 injured in anti-United Nations protests in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesperson said.

Earlier, a Reuters witness saw UN peacekeepers shoot two demonstrators dead.

The violence took place on the second day of protests against the peacekeeping mission MONUSCO for failing to protect civilians in a region marred by decades of militia violence.

Hundreds of demonstrators attacked and looted a MONUSCO warehouse in Goma on Monday, demanding that the mission leave the country.

A Reuters witness said peacekeepers fired live bullets at a largely peaceful crowd on Tuesday, killing two and wounding at least two others.

Army and police officers deployed to the scene did not fire, he added.

A MONUSCO spokesman was not immediately available for comment.