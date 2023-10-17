At least 500 victims in Israeli strike on hospital in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

There were at least 500 victims as a result of an Israeli air strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza strip, spokesman for the health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.

Israeli military says it doesn’t have details yet on reported hospital bombing.

Earlier, Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas said it shelled the northern Israeli city of Haifa with an R-160 rocket.

Meanwhile, Palestinians buried eleven members of a family in Gaza City who had died the past week from Israel airstrikes in the enclave in retaliation for an attack by Hamas fighters on October 7, that killed 1 300 people.

The bombardment of the Gaza Strip that killed more than 2 800 Palestinians, a quarter of them children and driven around half of the 2.3 million Gazans from their homes.

On Tuesday Palestinians were seen digging a line of graves in a cemetery in Gaza City.