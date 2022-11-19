A storm has wreaked havoc in some parts of the Lowveld in Mpumalanga on Friday night. A preliminary report indicates that at least 50 houses have been left damaged in Hazyview and surrounding areas.

Disaster management teams from the provincial government, City of Mbombela and Ehlazeni District Municipality have been deployed on the ground to assess the extent of the damage.

City of Mbombela’s Executive Mayor, Sibongile Makhushe says they will be providing relief to the affected families.

“One would need to reach out to the communities that are being affected to ensure that as a City and as government we do sympathise with what has happened to them, so we have asked our teams to go to the space. We must ensure that if don’t have a place to sleep on like a bed or something then for now as interim will give them sponges and everything so that at least they are comfortable. So, all spheres of government we are working together to ensure that we give relief to the communities, particularly of Hazyview.”