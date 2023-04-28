At least 33 soldiers have been killed in Burkina Faso, according to the army. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by jihadist groups.

Burkina Faso has seen frequent attacks by armed groups since 2015 when violence started to spread across the Sahel region.

Burkina Faso’s army says the suspected armed terrorists attacked a continent of its soldiers in the eastern part of the country on Thursday.

While more than 33 Burkinabe soldiers lost their lives in the attack, 12 others were injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The army says it had a fierce fight against the jihadist group and disarmed about 40 of them.

A surge in attacks in Burkina Faso has caused millions of people to flee their homes since 2015.

The groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State have been behind the attacks against civilian and military targets in the West African country.

A military junta, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore who seized power in a coup last year, is ruling Burkina Faso.

He has pledged to fight the insecurity in the country. -Reporting by SABC News Correspondent Nabil Ahmed Rufai in Accra