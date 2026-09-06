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At least 25 killed in bus crash on Cape Verde’s Fogo island: Agency

FILE: An accident scene.
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  • SABC News | FILE: An accident scene.
Reuters

At least 25 people, many of them schoolchildren and teenagers, were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine on Fogo, one of Cape Verde‘s islands in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa, national news agency Inforpress reported on Sunday.

The crash occurred on a mountain road in northern Fogo late on Saturday, when the bus veered off the road and plunged about 30 metres into a steep ravine, it said.

Many of those on board were primary and secondary school students, the agency said.

Several injured passengers were taken to Sao Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital on Fogo.

Education officials said the outing was not organised by local schools but was an annual trip privately arranged by the driver, who was among those killed, Inforpress said.

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