At least 15 government soldiers have been killed in Mali in a coordinated attack linked to terrorists in the South-West of the country. It’s the latest deadly attack following a decade-long insurgency in the Sahel region of West Africa.

Mali officials say three civilians died and 25 soldiers were also severely wounded in separate attacks on Wednesday. Militants linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State are suspected to have carried out the attacks.

Mali has been under insurgency for more than a decade. And the security situation has continued to deteriorate after France pulled out its troops.

The country is being ruled by a military junta leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, who toppled Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s government nearly two years ago.

The army says it has intensified its anti-militant operations. And it is now looking to Russia to train and equip its forces.

