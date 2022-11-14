The KwaZulu-Natal Ubumbano Driving School Operators’ Association says they support the call to regulate driving schools.

The call follows ongoing allegations of bribery in some driver testing centres, allegedly involving certain driving schools and some testing centre officials.

Certain officials have been accused of demanding bribes in order to pass student drivers.

The extortion bribery is said to be between R1 700 and R2 000. The organisation spokesperson Mzwandile Zondi has called on government to root out corrupt practices in driver testing centres.

Zondi says, “As the driving school industry in KZN, we are trying to work with the provincial government to fight corruption that we hear it’s happening in other provinces even though it’s happening at a snail’s pace but there is hope.”

“In the next two to three years things would have changed in this province. We know the challenges facing driving schools nationally, most diving schools are owned by foreign nationals. This clearly show that it’s not our centres that are corrupt but it’s people who take advantage because our government is not doing enough,” adds Zondi.

Driving school owners protest against traffic officials increasing bribery fees:

