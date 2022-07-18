Ndileka Mandela, the eldest granddaughter of the late former President Nelson Mandela, says assisting the poor during Mandela Day should be done on a daily basis. She says initiatives that have a direct positive impact on the poor and marginalised communities must be enhanced.

Mandela was speaking in Mthatha during the painting of a classroom at the SOS Children’s Village, which will be converted into a library as part of the Mandela Day celebrations.

Mandela says the library will allow children in the villages to have access to books.

“Today shouldn’t be a PR exercise or just a painting of a school it should be done on a daily basis because that’s what he said let’s make Mandela Day an everyday occurrence. Because that’s what he said. ‘It is in your hands, let’s make Mandela Day an everyday occurrence’.”

Mandela believed everyone can assist the needy: Pandor

International Relations Minister Doctor Naledi Pandor says late President Nelson Mandela has taught communities around the world that people don’t need to be wealthy to help others.

She says Mandela believed that everyone could assist the needy with whatever they had.

Pandor is leading several Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to South Africa to mark the annual Nelson Mandela International Day at the Leratong Hospice in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

For her 67 minutes Mandela Day contribution, she cooked for the hospice.

Pandor has urged the residents of Atteridgeville to help each other and turn what they do on Mandela Day into everyday activities.

“Mr Mandela was speaking to each of us whether you were rich or poor and what he was saying to us to help others doesn’t require great wealth. He was teaching us on this International Nelson Mandela Day that every one of us can make a difference. Just a kind word to children, just helping an older person, just for one hour seven minutes. He was just saying to us by giving and being kind is a difficult thing but it’s not.”

Additional reporting by Ditaba Tsotetsi.