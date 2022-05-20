The pre-trial hearing for the assault and damage to property case against embattled Tswelopele mayor Kenalemang Phukuntsi has been rescheduled for the 8th of next month.

The 51-year-old allegedly raided several foreign-owned shops following reports that they were selling expired goods.

Phukuntsi is engaged in a tough legal battle, however, she continues to enjoy support in the area. Many have braved the unforgiving cold weather to rally behind her. Supporters chanted and sang outside court.

Inside the court, Phukuntsi’s lawyer put up a gallant fight. Zola Majavu has submitted that litigants have resolved for alternative dispute resolution.

In particular, Majavu says both parties have agreed to mediation.

“My client instructed me to confirm that she has no problem with mediation because there seems to be recognition by the complainant themselves. That this is a matter that ought to be resolved differently as to why they laid criminal charges nobody knows but my client respects the law. We started with the mediation process today which is why the complainants were here. However it is a formal process,” says Zola Majavu, lawyer.

Phukuntsi was arrested last month after she allegedly confiscated stock estimated to be worth R60 000. The alleged expired stock included groceries, petrol and diesel cleaners. The mayor was arrested and later released on R2000 bail.

Her bail has been extended until her next appearance next month.