The Artscape Theatre in Cape Town has welcomed the lifting of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions including the wearing of masks and limitations on social gatherings.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla earlier announced that the wearing of masks as a public health measure was no longer obligatory.

He added that limitations of gatherings as well as testing and vaccination requirements for visitors to South Africa have been repealed.

Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says they can now look forward to showcasing a host of productions to a full audience.

“We are particularly thankful that we can now pursue the return to a normal and invigorated theatre production sector which does justice to the world class talent we are blessed with as a nation.”