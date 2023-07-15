Arsenal have signed Declan Rice on a long-term contract from West Ham United, the north London club said on Saturday, with manager Mikel Arteta describing the England international as an “exceptional talent”.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the fee for the midfielder was 105 million pounds ($137.45 million), making it a record transfer between two British clubs.

“He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now,” Arteta said in a statement.

“Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.”

The 24-year-old’s transfer fee surpasses the 100 million pounds Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

Rice also became Arsenal’s most expensive signing, eclipsing the 72 million pounds they paid Lille for Nicolas Pepe in 2019, but the fee falls short of the 107 million pounds Chelsea paid to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez this year.

Rice left West Ham having guided them to the Europa Conference League title and a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League.

He was named the Europa Conference League’s player of the season for his role in West Ham’s victory, which earned them their first major European trophy in over half a century and first major title since the FA Cup in 1980.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old,” Arteta said.

“He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”