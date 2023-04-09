Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored a late goal to rescue a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, which robbed the Premier League leaders of their eighth consecutive victory and what would have been their first win at Anfield since 2012.

Mikel Arteta’s side appeared poised to stretch their gap over second-place Manchester City before Firmino scored in the 87th minute, when Trent Alexander-Arnold dinked a cross to the back post that the forward headed past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal had taken the lead through forward Gabriel Martinelli in the eighth minute and the Brazilian then set up compatriot Gabriel Jesus in the 28th.

Mo Salah pulled one back for Juergen Klopp’s team shortly before halftime, but missed a penalty in a game of numerous narrow misses.

His blushes were spared by Firmino’s late header.

Arsenal have 73 points from 30 games, six points more than second-place City, who have a game in hand.

Liverpool are eighth with 44 points from 29 games.