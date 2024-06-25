Arrests not deterrent to stop gang violence: Major General Masha

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg District Police Commissioner Major General Max Masha says arrests alone are not enough to stop widespread gang violence in Gauteng.

Some community activists from Riverlea, Westbury and Eldorado Park say not enough police are being deployed to combat gang -related violence in the predominantly coloured communities.

Police have disputed that 13 people were killed over the weekend.

“We are arresting regularly. If arrests are alone were enough to stop gang violence, it would have stopped long ago. There’s no month that we say we didn’t arrest gang members but new people replace the ones we’ve arrested. So, it becomes like a vicious cycle. The community must turn back against this gang things and that’s the only way to get rid of this thing. The police are deployed and we are arresting and if we were not, the situation would be much more dire,” says Major-General Masha.

