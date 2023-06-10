National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says arrests are imminent in relation to the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend and celebrity chef Tebello ” Tibz”.

The two were shot dead outside a popular restaurant along Florida Road in Durban in February this year.

Kiernan AKA Forbes fatal shooting:

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, Masemola says investigators now know exactly who they are searching for.

”With regard to AKA, yes, we know who we are looking for. It’s a matter of just rounding all of them. We know exactly who we are looking for that I can assure you, we know where we are going.”