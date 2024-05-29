Arrests for election-related assault, intimidation in Limpopo

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 34-year-old male suspect has been arrested for alleged crimen injuria and assault during a political campaign at Ga-Seleka village in Witpoort outside Lephalale, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the suspect, who had been on the run, allegedly threw stones and hit members of a political party during a door-to-door campaign.

Reports indicate that the suspect approached the party members, insulted them using offensive language, and then threw stones, hitting one individual on the back.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrest, emphasising that it should serve as a warning to anyone attempting to disrupt the voting process.

The suspect will appear before the Phalala Magistrate’s Court.

In a separate incident, three suspects have been arrested for allegedly intimidating and threatening a voter at Xibukulwana Secondary School in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Mashaba says the suspects approached the voter during special voting and demanded to know which party she would be voting for, threatening her life if she did not vote for their preferred party.

Mashaba stated, “Preliminary reports indicate that the female complainant arrived at the voting station to cast her vote but was approached by two women and a man who asked her which political party she would be voting for. The complainant informed them she could not disclose this as her vote is a secret. The suspects then threatened her, saying she should vote for a certain political party or face danger. The complainant reported the incident to the Electoral Commission (IEC) official, and the police were notified. The suspects were swiftly apprehended.”

