Chief of economic empowerment at UN Women, Dr Jemimah Njuki says as women make up almost half of the world’s population, they play a major role in the economy, whether it is in businesses, entrepreneurs or even it is doing unpaid work at home.

Dr Njuki adds that unfortunately all over the world women are disproportionately affected by poverty, discrimination, exploitation and pervasive social norms, adding that these have been further exasperated by COVID-19.

She says, “Our research world-wide shows almost 54 million women are currently out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr Njuki says one of the strategies UN Women is using is to encourage women into entrepreneurship.

Dr Jemimah Njuki on women and the economy: