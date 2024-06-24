Arkansas mass shooting leaves four dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the four people killed in a mass shooting at an Arkansas grocery store was a 23-year-old nurse who was shot dead while treating another victim, police said on Sunday.

“Instead of fleeing the store, she stopped to render aid in one of the most selfless acts I’ve ever seen,” Colonel Mike Hagar, director of the Arkansas State Police, said of the nurse, Callie Weems.

The gunman opened fire with a shotgun shortly before midday on Friday, June 21, at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, a town of 3 200 people about 110 km south of Little Rock, killing four people and wounding nine.

The suspect gunman, identified as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, was also wounded in a shootout with police and will be charged with four counts of capital murder, officials said.