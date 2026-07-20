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Arguments set to begin as Meyiwa murder trial continues

  • [FILE] Four defence lawyers in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
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  • SABC News
SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes this Monday in the High Court in Pretoria following the court recess.

The court is expected to hear heads of argument on the testimony of witness Qiniselani Buthelezi, who agreed to continue giving evidence after initially refusing to testify.

Buthelezi has disputed parts of a statement attributed to him, saying it contains information he never gave to lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

Before the court adjourned for the recess, Buthelezi’s legal representative told the court that, following consultations, his client had agreed to continue testifying and understood his duty to answer questions truthfully.

However, defence counsel argued that Buthelezi’s testimony cannot simply proceed after he told the court that he does not recognise parts of the statement attributed to him, saying some of its contents are unfamiliar to him.

The matter was postponed to allow both the State and the defence to file heads of argument, which the court is expected to consider on Monday.  – Reporting by Lerato Makola

VIDEO | Defence witness in Meyiwa case denies knowing accused number 2:

 

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