Advocate Ismail Jamie representing the Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has argued that should the Pretoria High Court grant the relief sought by the Helen Suzman Foundation in the case of the termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), then there would be a breach of the separation of powers.

Jamie says it can only be in exceptional circumstances that the court may override a decision made by a different arm of the state.

Jamie says the request by the Helen Suzman Foundation for an 18-month extension is not interim relief but effectively overturns the Minister’s decision.

On Tuesday, the Foundation requested that the court extend the period for holders to 18 months. The Foundation wants the termination of the ZEP to be declared as unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional.

The ZEP is a special permit issued in terms of the Immigration Act, that allows 178 000 ZEP holders and their children temporary legal status to live, work and study in South Africa.

Jamie advanced this argument before the full bench. “The fact of the matter is, if you were to grant the 12-18 months, ZEP holders would effectively get a 3 year extension and we submit that, that makes it very clear that the court would be granting a substitution order of its choice, as opposed to the extension that the minister granted. And we submit for a variety of reasons that would be an impermissible trench on the separation of powers principle.”