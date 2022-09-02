Argentina’s Vice President, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, was threatened by a man with a gun late on Thursday, in what one government colleague described as an assassination attempt, but she was not harmed and no shots were fired.

The incident took place at the entrance of Fernandez de Kirchner’s Buenos Aires home, where hundreds of protesters had gathered in recent days to support the former president, who is in the midst of a corruption trial.

A police spokesman told Reuters that an armed man had been arrested near the residence and “a weapon was found a few meters from the scene.

He says, “The man could be of Brazilian origin.”

Television footage had shown that no shots were fired after the man pointed a gun at Fernandez in the middle of a crowd.

Media noted that the man appeared middle-aged.

The Clarin newspaper reported that the gun was loaded, citing official sources.

Reuters could not independently confirm this.

Government and opposition leaders, as well as politicians from other Latin American countries, expressed solidarity with Fernandez de Kirchner, who has been a divisive political figure and served as president for two terms between 2007 and 2015.