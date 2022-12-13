Despite not playing at their best, Argentina are still the overwhelming favourites coming into Tuesday evening’s semi-final clash against Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentinian fans in Qatar are desperate to get their hands on last minute tickets for Tuesday night’s clash. One fan in Doha is glued to her phone, hoping that more tickets become available.

“I still don’t have a ticket, they are selling them at really high prices. I keep looking at my phone to see if FIFA has made more tickets available.”

Another fan is just going to go to the stadium in Lusail, praying that someone has an extra ticket to sell.

“We’re gonna go there anyway and see if someone at the gate has an extra ticket and if they lower the price, we’ll be able to see our team. That’s what a lot of us are doing.”

In Buenos Aires, fans are confident that their team will be contesting for a third title in the final, come Sunday. Some of the braver ones are getting new tattoos of the talisman Lionel Messi. But most are out buying team paraphernalia, which is good news for the vendors.

Increased sales

A street vendor says, “Sales have increased. If Argentina wins, we have had more and more people coming. During last week’s match, it was crazy; despite the rain, people were still buying and walking in the rain.”

One Brazilan fan visiting the Argentine capital, is even switching allegiance since his team was knocked out..

Another street vendor says, “Brazil lost, so I want to support South America. Who is from South America? Argentina. So today, I’m rooting for Messi. He will win the cup and bring it to South America.”

While Argentina supporters may be oozing confidence, there is no denying that Croatia, 2018 runners-up to champions France, enjoyed a solid campaign thus far. And having defeated another one of the favourites, Brazil, in the quarter-finals, they will be quietly confident ahead of this match.