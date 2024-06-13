Argentina Senate passes Milei reform bill

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Argentina’s Senate passed a sprawling bill on Wednesday (June 12) that is key to libertarian President Javier Milei’s economic reform plans. The upper house was divided down the middle over the bill, which was passed in a general vote after the head of the chamber, Vice President Victoria Villarruel, broke the 36-36 tie.

The bill passed after a marathon debate, with senators now set to vote on each article of the package designed to boost investment by privatising state entities and providing incentives for businesses.

The bill initially passed the lower house of deputies in April, but will now head back for another vote following changes in the Senate.

Milei’s government, which controls only a minority of seats in both chambers, had been bargaining to win over allies. It knew the bill would face changes, but had been hoping to at least eke out general approval.

The main left-leaning Peronist opposition bloc, closely allied to the unions, had voted down what is known as the “bases” bill, with voting still pending on a separate fiscal package.

The bill is key to Milei’s plans to overhaul an embattled economy, with inflation near 300%, and includes plans for privatizing public firms, granting special powers to the president and spurring investment.