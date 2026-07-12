Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time to reach last four

Argentina advanced to the World Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland after extra time, surviving a third consecutive dramatic knockout match and keeping alive their bid to win back-to-back titles.

Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored in extra time to secure Argentina’s win.

Alexis Mac Allister had opened the scoring in the 10th minute, heading in a Lionel Messi corner, but Switzerland equalised through Dan Ndoye in the 67th minute.

Switzerland had Breel Embolo sent off in the 72nd minute after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Argentina will now face England, who beat Norway 2-1 after extra time, on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Gallery: FIFA World Cup quarter-final, Argentina vs. Switzerland

England and Argentina book their place in the FIFA World Cup final four:

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockouts by SABC Digital News