Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has called on government to focus on addressing what he terms the real problems of the country instead of internal party politics.

He addressed the congregation of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town during his annual Christmas eve sermon.

Makgoba says the problems included high unemployment and the energy crisis.

“We hear too little of sacrificial service from our nation’s leaders and too much of using political influence to secure personal and family advancement. South Africans need to see their government focus on fixing joblessness and load shedding, among them,” says Makgoba.

The Archbishop recently visited the Ukrainian Catholic University. He has been calling on the South African government to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

