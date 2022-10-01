Energy expert Chris Yelland says the appointment of experienced professionals to serve on the Eskom board is encouraging.

They have officially started their three-year term of office.

The Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan, announced the appointment of the new Eskom board members on Friday.

He says the power utility is still dealing with many issues related to fraud, theft and sabotage.

According to Gordhan, there are still deliberate efforts to disrupt operations at some of the power stations.

Yelland says the right people have been picked to serve on the board.

“I’m very heartened by the type of experienced professionals that have been appointed and I’m very, very pleased that some of the noisy, discredited ex Eskom CEOs and ex Eskom acting CEOs and other executives, who are noisy and destructive in their approach have not been taken up to the board.”

The power utility continues to battle to supply the country with reliable energy. For over three weeks, Eskom has implemented different level of rolling blackouts, putting greater pressure on the country’s already dire economic situation.

Public Enterprises Minister announces new Eskom board: