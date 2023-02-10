Energy Analyst, Chris Yelland, says he believes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint an Electricity Minister is, in part, due to Gwede Mantashe’s failure to properly carry out his duties as Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Ramaphosa made the announcement, to appoint a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency, during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

He says the minister will work with the Eskom leadership on helping to end power cuts.

The President also declared a National State of Disaster as the country continues to struggle with rolling blackouts.

Yelland explains: “The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy has completely failed in his performance contract with the President to improve energy availability and ensure adequate supply of electricity. So, I think it is a reflection, far more on the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy than on the Public Enterprises Minister. One has to really question what his future role is as the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy?”

Below is the full interview: