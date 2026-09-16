Applications for special votes for 2026 LGE open 21 September

Special votes applications for the 2026 local government elections (LGE) will open on the 21st of September.

Those who qualify for special votes are voters who cannot physically go to a voting station.

Other voters who qualify are; essential service workers, media personnel and people who can be present physically at their voting station but can’t vote at their voting station on voting day.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) updated the media earlier at its headquarters in Centurion on the finalization of the candidate list.

The IEC has published the LGE 2026 candidates lists that show that the ANC has no candidates listed for 6 municipalities. https://t.co/s4FbGVKQ84 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 16, 2026



The Commissions Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo explains,“On 21 September 2026, the commission will open applications for special votes, and the application period will close on 12 October 2026 at 17h00, with special votes meant to ensure access to the vote for persons who would otherwise not be able to participate in elections on 4 November.”

IEC Media Briefing | Finalisation of candidates : 2026 Local Government Elections