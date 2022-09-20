Apple Inc said on Monday that prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from October.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5, Apple said in a blog post.

These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively, the company added.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc’s iPhone 14 models contain a Qualcomm Inc chip that can talk to satellites but have additional custom-designed Apple components used in the phone’s biggest new feature, according to an analysis of the phone by iFixit and an Apple statement.

Apple released its iPhone 14 lineup on Friday. One of the major new features is the ability to connect to satellites to send emergency messages when there is no WiFi or cellular data connection.

Apple said earlier this month that the iPhone 14 models contain new hardware that makes possible the emergency message service, which Apple plans to turn on with a software update coming in November.

Apple did not give details about the satellite-specific hardware.

iFixit, a San Luis Obispo, California-based firm that disassembles iPhones and other consumer electronics to assess how easily they can be repaired, took apart an iPhone 14 Pro Max model on Friday, revealing a Qualcomm X65 modem chip.