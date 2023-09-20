Appeal for residents to be cautious around heating devices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Emergency Services has advised residents to be extra cautious whilst using heating devices tonight, as a cold front is expected to hit the the city.

Temperatures are expected to plummet overnight to around -2 °C, peaking at around 10 °C tomorrow.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they remain on high alert.

“It’s freezing temperatures in the City overnight and residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices like heaters and paraffin stoves and so on, not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents. From our side at EMS, we remain on high alert monitoring any occurrence which might occur.”

Freezing temperatures @CityofJoburgZA tonight residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices#Heaters not to leave them unattended while in use to prevent fire incidents at home@CityofJoburgEMS remain on high alert over night @CoJPublicSafety #SaferJoburg (RM) pic.twitter.com/La3LF62t6S — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 7, 2024