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APC registers to contest local elections in 58 municipalities

  • Godi speaking at Louis Trichardt in Limpopo where he launched the 2026 local government election manifesto.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rudzani Tshivhase
Rudzani Tshivhase

The President of the African People’s Convention (APC) Themba Godi says his party has registered to contest the upcoming Local Government Elections at 58 municipalities in seven provinces.

He was speaking at Louis Trichardt in Limpopo where he launched the 2026 local government election manifesto.  

Godi says municipalities are failing to deliver good basic services due to corruption and poor leadership.

“People are not getting the services that they deserve, and all of this is about leadership because if the leadership is poor, if the leadership is corrupt, they will not be able to serve the interests of people beyond their own interests. So yes the state of the municipalities is there for everyone to see; however, the big question is what the solution is, and I think I can say and speak so many things and different things, but the  critical question is whether these people are credible or not.”

RELATED VIDEO: LGE 2026 | APC set to unveil mayoral candidates in Mpumalanga

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