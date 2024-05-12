APC aims to win seats and be back in Parliament

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African People’s Convention (APC) leader Themba Godi says his party will be the first to make history for making it back into Parliament after losing its seats in the 2019 general elections. Godi was at the Hope of Glory Global Church in QwaQwa.

He says he has been using the past five years to make inroads in different provinces and is contesting elections in six provinces including the Free State, Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga.

“APC is registered to contest in six provinces, for us Gauteng is the battle ground and we are putting a lot of effort into Gauteng as the biggest province in the country. But in all the provinces that we have registered to contest, our intention is to win, is to ensure that the APC is represented and my being here since yesterday is to consolidate the ground for APC and to ensure that come the 29th of May, the Free State is one of the provinces that the APC has representation.”

Godi has emphasised the need for clean governance which is pivotal for the delivery of basic services. He says services cannot be delivered to citizens when there is corruption.

He says his party has a track record of clean governance as he served as the head of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) for more than a decade.

“First and foremost, it’s to encourage people to go out and vote en masse as it is their civic responsibility. But secondly to send to them the fundamental message of the APC which is that we want to see service delivery as the primary responsibility of any government and to ensure that we have an administration that is corruption free, that is, normal administration has no nepotism, that is governance. You can’t have service delivery without good.”